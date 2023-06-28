Mitch Gould of Nutritional Products International Appoints Vincent Arnette CFO of Nutritional Products International

Boca Raton, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/28/2023 --Nutritional Products International (NPI), a global brand management firm spearheading the introduction of international health and wellness brands into the U.S. market, today announced the appointment of Vincent "Vince" Arnette as its new Chief Finance Officer (CFO).



Vincent Arnette, who carries a wealth of financial and operational experience spanning over three and a half decades, will lend his expertise to the further growth and success of NPI, handling international payables and receivables.



Mitch Gould, Founder and CEO of NPI, said, "We are thrilled to welcome Vince Arnette to our leadership team. His illustrious track record, coupled with an innate understanding of business finance and operations, makes him an invaluable addition to NPI. Vince's experience in auditing, international business development, and aiding growth-oriented companies will be instrumental in fostering our global brand management strategies."



Arnette's expansive career has seen him at the helm of several financial operations. He has been part of the team at Deloitte, leading corporate audits at Twentieth Century Fox, co-heading the pan-regional cellular phone distribution network at Brightpoint Latin America, and contributing to the financial advisory sphere as a U.S. Director for Capital Pros, Inc. and as a former Ambassador Board Member of Nova Southeastern University.



His contributions to small business capital and growth-oriented companies have been recognized nationally, with Arnette serving as an expert panelist on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., penning financial articles for various publications, and being a regular contributor to a national news radio program on IHeart Radio.



"I am honored to join Nutritional Products International and work with the passionate team Mitch has assembled," Arnette said. "With the opportunity to drive growth and create sustainable financial strategies, I am excited to contribute to the team's future success and the continued global expansion of our client brands."



Arnette is expected to bring his vast knowledge of international finance, operations, and business development to NPI, further amplifying the firm's aim to successfully launch and build U.S. market businesses and brands.



About NPI

NPI is a privately held company specializing in the retail distribution of nutraceuticals, dietary supplements, functional beverages, and skin-care products. NPI offers a unique, proven approach for product manufacturers worldwide seeking to launch or expand their products' distribution in the U.S. retail market.