Mitch Gould of Nutritional Products International Expands Beyond America with NutriExport

"Every company wants to add another revenue stream to boost profits," said Mitch Gould, Founder and CEO of NutriExport, a company that works with health and wellness brands that are seeking new consumer outlets in Europe and elsewhere around the world. "American companies that export their goods abroad raked in $1.43 trillion.



"However, exporting to a foreign country has its obstacles, but NutriExport has a veteran retail team that understands how to reach consumers in different countries."



NutriExport, a sister company to Nutritional Products International, understands the health and wellness industry, specifically products, such as sports nutrition, dietary supplements, personal care, beauty, and functional food.



"We've been working with health, wellness, and beauty brands for a long time," Gould said, who is also the Founder and CEO of NPI. "With our 'Evolution of Distribution' platform, we make launching a product cost-effective."



Gould said the 'Evolution of Distribution' system offers all the professional services a company needs to properly roll out a product overseas in one easy-to-understand package.



"We have a veteran sales team, marketing agency, and operational expertise to make the job easier for our clients," Gould said. "Many health and wellness brands understand how to create new products but they don't have the experience selling to retailers in the U.S., let alone to companies in foreign lands."



Gould said NutriExport solves this problem.



"We emphasize speed to market at an affordable rate," he added. "We can export, distribute, and promote these brands to markets anywhere in the world, such as Asia, Europe, Africa, and South America."



Statista.com reports that U.S. exports recently totaled about $1.43 trillion which is 12.22 percent of the Gross Domestic Product.



NUTRIEXPORT is a privately-held company specializing in the retail distribution of nutraceuticals, dietary supplements, functional beverages, and skincare products. NPI offers a unique, proven approach for product manufacturers worldwide seeking to launch or expand their products' distribution in the U.S. and global retail market.