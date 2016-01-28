Mitra Kukar FC, OctaFX Indonesian Football Partners Are Champions

Kingstown, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/28/2016 --The Cup was held across the whole country and all prominent Indonesian FCs took part in it: Arema, Persib, PS TNI, Semen Padang, Surabaya United, Pusamania Borneo, Persela, Persipura, PSM Makassar, Bali United, Persija, Sriwijaya FC, Persipasi Bandung Raya, Gresik United.



The final match took place Saturday, January 24 at Gelora Bung Karno Stadium in Jakarta and Mitra Kukar won Semen Padang 2-1!



OctaFX is celebrating their team's victory today and would like to remind their clients that every road to success starts with work and dedication.



Mitra Kukar team players were also distinguished individually: Rudolof Yanto Basna has become Best Player of the Championship and Patrick Dos Santos has become a Top Scorer of the Championship.



OctaFX wishes Mitra Kukar to advance in the coming championships so stay tuned to know the news first!



This is the second year in a row when a team OctaFX is associating with is awarded the title of Champions, and this is not a coincidence!