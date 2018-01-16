Mitsubishi Electric Power Products, Inc. Introduces 5kV Vacuum Circuit Breaker as Replacement for Legacy Oil Circuit Breakers

Warrendale, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/16/2018 --Mitsubishi Electric Power Products, Inc. announces the release of its 5 kV Vacuum Circuit Breaker. This circuit breaker is designed to replace legacy oil circuit breakers that are rapidly reaching obsolescence. It is built for use within power distribution stations and various industrial applications.



Key features of the 5 kV Circuit Breaker include:



- Next generation bushing constructed of an outdoor rated, hydrophobic, cycloaliphatic, epoxy material.



The bushing design provides superior weight, tensile strength, UV protection and structural integrity.



The bushings are combined with bent terminals for easy connection to live parts.



- Compact, NEMA 3RX housing capable of fitting within the footprint of a legacy oil circuit breaker.



- Ergonomic, compact control panel that swings out from the unit and unfolds for easy access and technician safety.



- Mitsubishi Electric Power Products' patented modular switchgear assembly, containing the vacuum interrupters, high voltage elements and operating mechanism is built to last the lifetime of the 5 kV circuit breaker.



"Our goal was mechanical and electrical innovation," said Tricia Breeger, general manager, Mitsubishi Electric Power Products, Inc. Electrical Distribution Division. "Not only have we designed a 5kV vacuum circuit breaker to fit within the industry's most compact space constraints, including vaults and legacy substation designs, we've also brought advanced technologies, digital communications, and indoor/outdoor versatility to a very traditional equipment rating. Mitsubishi Electric Power Products, Inc. continues to lead in innovation and customization within the Distribution Market Segment."



Mitsubishi Electric Power Products, Inc. has a dedicated website for the new 5 kV Vacuum Circuit Breaker at http://www.5kvcircuitbreaker.com. In addition to product information, the website provides: a total cost-of-ownership tool, a legacy oil circuit breaker replacement study, trade and event activities and details about Mitsubishi Electric Power Products' portfolio of medium voltage circuit breakers.



Mitsubishi Electric Power Products, Inc. will show the 5 kV Circuit Breaker at DistribuTECH, January 23 - 25, 2018 in booth 1416 at Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center, San Antonio, Texas. DistribuTECH attendees may visit the 5 kV Vacuum Circuit Breaker website to register for an appointment at the show. "I look forward to discussing the benefits of replacing aging and expensive legacy circuit breakers in addition to exchanging ideas on emerging trends and customer needs within their medium voltage equipment," said Dave Collette, sales manager, Mitsubishi Electric Power Products, Inc. Electrical Distribution Division.