Pinecrest, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/03/2025 --What happens when a client takes two seemingly unrelated cabinet options and puts them together in an unexpected way in Pinecrest, Palmetto Bay, Coral Gables, Ocean Reef, Miami Lakes, Key Largo, FL, and the surrounding area? They get a combination that doesn't seem to work on paper but ends up being an attractive option. At Trimline Design Center, they have seen the mixing of glass painted doors on cabinets with the veneer rift cut oak cabinet trend, and it makes for some interesting kitchens if they do say so. It allows clients to have a more expensive looking cabinet to be married with a modern design element with the painted glass, and it all seems to be a workable juxtaposition when done correctly. Contact their team today to learn more about this combination and how it may work in a kitchen.



Rather than having a solid wall of cabinets that are all of the same kind and color, why can't a homeowner break things up a bit? They may want to have base cabinets that are of the veneer rift cut oak cabinets, but then want more color up top. This is where the glass painted cabinets come in, not only for that splash of color but also to provide a bit of a modern flair. While clients may have a darker stain on the cabinets, they might then go with a light grey or even an off white for the glass painted upper cabinets.



Complementary colors are the usual answer to these cases, but others want to have a bold contrast in the room. A dark brown could be offset with an intense red painted glass here and there, or a lighter wood shade be paired with a lime green painted glass. Used judiciously, these pops of color and modernity can be a pleasant shock when first seen, and a deeper appreciation cultivated over time.



As was stated earlier, these two seemingly disparate offerings are not usually paired because it can be done poorly in so many ways. And if this is a home that they don't intend to stay in for the rest of their lives, this could be a mark against the home if and when they go to sell. The famous phrase 'just because one can doesn't mean one should' applies here. Their team can let clients see a variety of pairings and they will quickly see some combinations that work well together.



Getting the right look in a kitchen or other room in the home in Pinecrest, Palmetto Bay, Coral Gables, Ocean Reef, Miami Lakes, Key Largo, FL, and the surrounding area can be a challenge, and sometimes clients need to defy conventions in order to get the answer they are looking for. The team at Trimline Design Center has years of experience and will help clients to get the right combination that will look amazing in any home. Contact them today to learn more.



