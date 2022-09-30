Pinecrest, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/27/2022 --Trimline Design Center, the leader in home remodeling projects, is helping homeowners keep to the Rule of Three when it comes to mixing materials for their kitchen remodeling project in Pinecrest, Palmetto Bay, Coral Gables, Ocean Reef, Miami Lakes, Key Largo, and the surrounding areas. When homeowners are planning on a kitchen remodeling project, the power of three is what they should keep foremost in their mind, especially when it comes to mixing different materials in the project.



The Rule of Three is used in many different areas of life, and the simple fact is that three items are the minimum number to form a pattern and recognize it. The number three is also effective because humans can more easily hold three separate items in harmony in our minds, as well as visually. Homeowners can utilize this in their kitchen remodeling project to have a room that they will enjoy.



When it comes to a kitchen remodeling project and the materials that are used, choose three main materials that will be used throughout the kitchen. This helps to keep the room in harmony without offering up so many different textures and colors. For example, if they choose metal as one of the materials that will be used in the kitchen remodeling, make the metal similar to each other. If the metal used is steel for a lighting fixture, use steel for other items as well, such as appliances, stool legs, drawer pulls, etc.



One thing to keep in mind is that while homeowners might have a preconceived idea of what a material should be like regarding color, it doesn't have to stay that way. Metal can be painted, tile can have fun and vibrant colors, wood can be colored, and so on. Follow the Rule of Three but keep an open mind with how those three materials are presented.



