Mixology 3.0 iOS App Sure to Dazzle Cocktail Drinkers

Austin, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/16/2011 --The #1 cocktail recipe app for the iPhone has received a much-anticipated upgrade, just in time for the holidays. Whether you’re a bartender or a bar-goer, Mixology™ helps you lookup your favorite drink recipes and discover new ones.



Over the past three years, fans and critics alike have written reviews about Mixology™ Drink Recipes, asking its developers to improve some aspects of the app, such as the Liquor Cabinet, Browse By Ingredient, and Find Liquor Stores & Bars features.



The new & improved Liquor Cabinet feature now lets you expand and collapse ingredient categories and also select and deselect individual ingredients, rather than just broad ingredient categories, which allow for more fine-tuned cocktail search results.



The Browse By Ingredient feature was completely revamped with the ability to browse by multiple ingredients instead of just browsing by one ingredient at a time. As you add more ingredients to your criteria, the list of remaining options to consider shrinks so that you’re only presented with what’s compatible. Another improvement lets you select both general ingredients and specific brand names. For example, selecting a general ingredient like Vodka will include all brand names of vodka in your search results.



The Find Liquor Store & Bars feature is much more powerful in Mixology™ 3.0. As you drag the map around with your finger, new location pins appear. A search bar was also added so that you can search other areas, not just what’s nearby.



Mixology™ 3.0 is much more interactive than its predecessors, letting its users rate and comment on each recipe, with the option of sharing recipes and comments on Facebook. In addition to sharing recipes with friends via email, Facebook, and Twitter, you now have the option of sharing via SMS text messages. The top rated drinks from all users, across multiple platforms, is updated every 30 minutes and may be accessed from the Home tab.



Other improvements include a new layout, improved searching, cocktail photos, and new recipe categories.

Mixology™ is a free iOS app that’s ad-supported. For $0.99, you can buy the paid version,

Mixologist™, which is ad-free and has more bells and whistles, including the ability to add your own cocktail creations to the database.