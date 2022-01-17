Mixy Offers 24 Hours Free VIP Membership for All New Members in January

Brighton, CO -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/17/2022 --What Is Mixy?

Mixy focuses on interracial relationships that can happen across the world while being able to communicate anywhere. Anyone can join the app and make a profile to get started with their journey to love and relationships. Mixed dating is becoming increasingly popular as people are branching out into other spaces to find love. This allows people to connect without needing to live within the same area. Mixy brings together people from all races, ethnicities, languages, and living areas to make successful relationships and connections.



What Is The VIP Membership?

The app is free to download and also free to make a profile with, but users do have the option to pay for a VIP membership. The VIP membership on Mixy allows for a member's information to be displayed more frequently and to more people, allowing for more matches and exposure. Mixy allows users to create ads that are posted at the top of pages in order to get the attention of other users. The VIP membership is usually $14.99/month, however, Mixy is allowing all new users who sign up in January to get a free VIP membership for 24 hours.



The VIP membership can be used for new users to get their name out there without needing much time for exposure. This will allow more users to see their ad and profile in order to receive more messages, get more matches and overall have more engagement within your profile on Mixy. The VIP membership is an option for the users that are looking to jumpstart their profile on Mixy. These ads are a huge portion of how members are able to be exposed to new people that are potential matches for them.



About Mixy

Mixy is an interracial dating app that allows users to join for free and make a profile, but the VIP membership is available as an option and also now for free when a new member signs up to join in January.



Get Mixy from Google Play Store https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.mixy.personals.