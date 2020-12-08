Pompano Beach, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/08/2020 --MJ Capital Funding was successful in raising $8300 to buy over 400 Turkeys for the 100 People Project.



The 100 People Project is a non-profit foundation created to help as many people as possible through events, giveaways, and fundraisers. From single parents, homeless individuals, underprivileged children and more, the goal of the 100 People Project is to make the world a better place and touch the lives of many through small gestures that meet the needs of those requiring a helping hand.



The Thanksgiving Food Pantry was a special event held on the 21st of November by the 100 People Project that provided a free drive through Thanksgiving meal kit service to those looking to provide their loved ones with a delicious Thanksgiving meal. With channel 10 and NBC6 coverage, the local community came together to support the pantry and the families within it.



With over 10% of the nation's population suffering from food insecurity, all people can learn a lesson or two from the efforts of the 100 People Project, and the organizations like MJ Capital Funding that donated to the cause.



As the Coronavirus pandemic continues to impact families around the world, these organizations and businesses are rising to the occasion by doing what they can to donate their time, energy, and funding to spread kindness and meet the basic needs of their community.



About MJ Capital Funding

MJ Capital Funding serves the local community through fundraisers and professional services that make the world a better place. From helping immigrants with citizenship services, providing insurance coverage, breast cancer & Thanksgiving fundraisers, and more, MJ Capital Funding was built on the foundation of giving back to the local community.



