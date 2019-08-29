Pompano Beach, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/29/2019 --MJ Tax Services, with locations in Pompano Beach, Greenacres and Jonesboro, GA, announces two new locations opening in Margate and Lauderhill FL. The company has been operating in the Fort Lauderdale area for 10 years expanding their services as their customers' needs have evolved. What started out as a tax preparation business has expanded to legal services, business and personal insurance needs, notary services, incorporations and more.



The expansion for the two new locations was first brought upon by an expanding client base in the Margate and Lauderhill areas. The services that MJ Tax Services provides caters to both individuals and small businesses who might not know where to go to find the services they need. By opening new offices in Margate and Lauderhill, MJ Tax Services will have locations with a greater reach into their respective communities. Both new locations will offer the same services as the original three locations – tax preparation, legal assistance, notary services, insurance and more.



"As we were growing as a business, we noticed that our customers' needs were growing too and they didn't know where to go for help", stated Johanna Garcia, co-owner of MJ Tax Services. "We started to add more and more services and then realized there were customers south of our office that could benefit from everything we were offering."



The expansion is expected to be completed by October 2019. "We could not have started two new locations at the same time without the help of our dedicated staff and the network of professional consultants that work with us. Our community relationships are the backbone of our business", added Nathalia Burgos, co-owner of MJ Tax Services.



MJ Tax Services is "All Your Tax & Advisory Services Behind One Door" as the company offers everything an individual or small business would need to protect their family, assets, company and more. Even if the company does not offer the service a customer is looking for, the company will search within their community network to find answers. This is the type of service the company hopes to continue expanding due to the wonderful reception they have received from customers.



The two new locations are 100 North State Road 7, Suite 203A, Margate, FL 33063 and 4300 N University Dr., Suite F102, Lauderhill, FL 33351. MJ Tax Services welcomes all nearby residents of Margate and Lauderhill to stop by to see how MJ Tax Services can help them.



About MJ Tax Service

MJ Tax Service helps new immigrants, long-term residents, first-time homeowners, established businesses and more with the services that make it possible to work, live and relax to the fullest. MJ's mission is to provide multiple services for tax preparation and planning, bankruptcy, insurance and legal services by providing the most up to date information to clients. For more information, go to www.MJTaxesandmore.com