Pompano Beach, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/02/2020 --MJ Tax Services & More continues to support local businesses by expanding its services to include merchant cash advances.



All businesses need a good financial foundation to stay afloat. However, traditional business loans are not always realistic for small business owners. MJ Tax Services & More now provides small business owners with merchant cash advances that give businesses flexible, urgent, and hassle-free financial assistance.



MJ Tax Services & More offers businesses financial flexibility with merchant cash advances. Unlike traditional business loans, these unique cash advances provide businesses with payment flexibility. Depending on gross sales and credit card volume, businesses can choose to pay back merchant cash advances in small increments such as daily and/or weekly payments.



Merchant cash advances from MJ Tax Services & More provide business owners with urgent financial assistance that can be accrued in a matter of one-two weeks. For businesses looking to solve immediate financial problems, merchant cash advances are the way to do so.



MJ Tax Services & More makes obtaining financial loans hassle-free with minimum turnaround time. Merchant cash advances are ideal for businesses looking for immediate loans without all the paperwork. Typically, through proof of credit card receipts, business owners can obtain merchant cash advances quickly with high approval rates. With zero collateral agreements, owners don't need to risk assets if something happens to their business, making merchant cash advances the most hassle-free and convenient financial assistance option.



About MJ Tax Services & More

MJ Tax Services & More serves Coconut Creek, Coral Springs, Margate, Pompano Beach, Tamarac, and the surrounding areas with a range of services that include merchant cash advances for businesses big and small. With a team of specialists and years of combined legal and financial experience, MJ Tax Services & More provides clients with the support they need at a cost they can afford.



Visit www.mjtaxesandmore.com to learn more about MJ Tax Services & More, and explore your opportunities to partner with them to support small businesses in your area.