MJ Tax Services & More, MJ Realty Group, MJ Capital Funding, and Big Leagues have teamed up with Dr. Grover, Radiology Specialist at WiinHealth Womens Imaging & Interventions, and Angela Taylor, Breast Cancer Survivor/Founder of Artfull Angels, to help us raise breast cancer funds and awareness.



Through an October breast cancer awareness fundraiser, a total of $ $7000.00 was raised in honor of Naidaly Pizzaro - the late daughter of a senior employee at MJ Tax Services & More. With this money, MJ Tax Services honors Pizzaro by providing funds for free financial support for screening mammography, diagnostic breast imaging, and breast cancer care for the uninsured and underserved women in Broward and Miami-Dade counties.



Mammogram screening and diagnostic breast imaging are essential in catching breast cancer early on. In fact, the early detection of breast cancer can save lives and breast by preventing the spread of this detrimental disease. With the belief that all women should have access to affordable screening, MJ Tax Services & More is proud to do their part to help the women in their local community.



The October fundraiser also raised funds for breast cancer care such as chemotherapy, hormonal therapy, immunotherapy, and more. By providing financial assistance for these costly expenses, MJ Tax Services & More aims to help the 1 and 8 women in the USA affected by breast cancer.



About MJ Tax Services & More

MJ Tax Services & More is passionate about helping individuals and businesses thrive through professional legal and financial services. Serving Margate, Coral Springs, Tamarac, FL, and the surrounding areas, MJ Tax Services gives back to the community and does their part to go above and beyond to provide assistance where assistance is needed.



From helping immigrants with legal diligence to holding fundraisers to raise breast cancer awareness, it's MJ Tax Services' mission to make the world a better place. Contact MJ Tax Services & More by visiting www.mjtaxesandmore.com or call 561-779-9423 today!