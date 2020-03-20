MJ Taxes and More to Shift Communication to Video Conferencing

Pompano Beach, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/20/2020 --MJ Taxes & More, a South Florida leader in tax preparation, legal and insurance services, will be switching all services and meetings to video conferencing effective Friday 3/20/20 at 5PM.



MJ Taxes and More will be continuing services as normal throughout the next few weeks, however, to comply with the CDC's recommendations, will be switching to video conferencing, and local offices will be closed starting 5 PM 3/20/20 until further notice.



For tax purposes, clients will be able to upload documents into MJ Taxes & More's secure site, TaxWise mobile at https://mjtaxesandmore.taxwisemobile.com/interview



Please do NOT email or text important documents over an unsecured server. If appointments need to be in person, the Pompano office will have no more than 6 people at a time by appointment only.



MJ Taxes and More is a well-known tax preparation, insurance, legal and notary public services company with Florida locations in Pompano Beach, Margate, Greenacres, and Miami, and Jonesboro, GA as well.