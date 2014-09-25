Best Three Video Converters Upgraded for Converting MKV Video to Samsung Galaxy Note Edge

Chengdu, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/25/2014 --Soon after Samsung announced the unveiling of Galaxy Note Edge/4, Digiarty Software assembled team to upgrade its video converter to support for MKV to Samsung Galaxy Note Edge video conversion. Meanwhile, Digiarty Software, the leading multimedia software provider, also screens out top three MKV to Galaxy Note Edge video converters by professional testing. They are WinX HD Video Converter Deluxe, Aiseesoft HD Video Converter and Any Video Converter Ultimate, respectively. These programs aim to convert MKV videos to Galaxy Note Edge supported file formats for MKV video playback on the new Samsung mobile.



In early September 2014, alongside with Samsung Galaxy Note 4, Samsung also announced an Android flagship Samsung Galaxy Note Edge. Note Edge and Note 4 share many of the same design elements and internal specs. However, Note Edge features a very unique flexible AMOLED display that curves on the right edge of the device. The Edge Screen allows users to interact with other applications without exiting the current window, say playing video on 5.6" HD display screen. Galaxy Note Edge is proved to be a perfect video player due to 5.6" big HD display screen, 3000 mAh battery, 32/64GB internal memory and support up to 128 GB of expandable storage. However, due to the limitations in Galaxy Note Edge supported video formats, the device owners cannot play MKV videos directly.



MKV is widely used to store common multimedia content, such as movies or TV shows. It can combine various video, audio, subtitle tracks in one file. "MKV is a kind of common media format, but cannot be supported by mainstream devices, say Samsung Galaxy Note Edge. So this is why we update our well-received video converter immediately after the announcement of Note Edge. The new updated video converter WinX HD Video Converter is available to directly convert and transfer MKV to Galaxy Note Edge in a few clicks" said Danny, Manager of Digiarty's Product Development Department.



WinX HD Video Converter Deluxe is a critically acclaimed video converter. It is able to convert among all common SD (MP4, AVI ,WMV, MOV, etc.) and HD videos (MKV, M2TS, AVCHD, MOD, etc.). Also, it is frequently updated to convert SD/HD videos to popular devices, like Samsung Galaxy Note Edge/Note 4, iPhone 6/6 Plus, Sony, Microsoft, Blackberry and others.



Digiarty Software, Inc. specializes in multimedia software based on Windows (8), Mac OS X (10.10) and iOS (8), which provides personal and home-use video audio software across Apple, Android, Microsoft, Samsung, HTC, Google, Sony and other platforms or devices, including DVD Ripper, Video Converters, DVD Author, DVD copy software, online video downloader, audio video player, multimedia streaming app, etc.