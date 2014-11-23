MKV to iTunes 12 Conversion on Mac Pushed out for WinX HD Video Converter for Mac

Chengdu, Sichuan -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/23/2014 --Committing to supply the best DVD/video conversion solution, Digiarty Software, a reliable and renowned multimedia software provider, constantly updates its products to comply with variable demands. In pace with release of iTunes 12, Digiarty pushes out the new feature to convert MKV to iTunes 12 on Mac for the sake of helping users play MKV HD movies/videos with iTunes 12 on iMac, iPhone 6/6 Plus, iPad Air 2/Mini 3 etc.



iTunes, developed by Apple Inc., is a popular media player to play, download, manage audios/videos on Mac OS X/Windows/iPhone/iPad/iPod. On October 16, 2014, Apple released the latest stable version 12.0.1 of redesigned iTune, fitting with iOS 8 and Mac OS X 10.10 Yosemite. Apple brings a flatter design for iTunes 12 and changes the icon color from blue to red. The well-reorganized navigation bar grants users to easily access individual buttons for music, movies, TV shows, apps and choose options "My Music", "Playlist", "Match", "Radio" or "iTunes Store". A Family Sharing program is added in iTunes 12, allowing up to six family members to share purchases from iTunes, iBooks and App Store. Plus, the upgraded playlists enable users to see full library and playlists side-by-side and add favorite songs to playlists much easier.



"Instead of purchasing movies, TV shows or other videos from iTunes store, some users would like to import local files to iTunes 12 and watch them with iPhone/iPad on the way to school/work or during journey. However, not all video files can be imported. For example, it fails to import MKV to iTunes 12 on account of incompatibility problem." said Jack, Digiarty CEO, "it is better to convert MKV to iTunes 12 supported video formats if someone hopes to import HD MKV movies/TV shows/anime by downloading online or copied from rented/purchased DVDs to iTunes 12. That's the reason why we add the new feature to support MKV to iTunes 12 conversion."



WinX HD Video Converter for Mac is specially designed for Mac users to quickly convert HD videos in various formats (MKV, MTS, AVCHD, MOD etc.) to iTunes videos, mainstream videos (MOV, MP4, AVI, MPEG etc.) and devices such as iPhone 6/6 Plus, iPad Air 2/Mini 2, Samsung Galaxy Note 4/Edge, HTC One, Kindle Fire and so on. Besides, this powerful MKV to iTunes 12 converter enables users to edit videos and adjust parameter for an optimized video effect. In addition, WinX HD Video Converter for Mac is also capable of downloading and converting YouTube SD/HD videos to iTunes, iPhone, iPad, Android, MP4, MOV, AVI, MPEG etc, on Mac. Moreover, it can create slideshow video from photo album and record screen/camera video with lossless quality.



