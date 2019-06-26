M.L. Ball Company, Inc. Partners with BizIQ

Norcross, GA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/26/2019 --M.L. Ball Company, Inc., an international manufacturer and distributor of industrial water treatment products and equipment that works with a wide range of commercial and governmental clients, is pleased to announce it has entered into a partnership with BizIQ, a Phoenix, Arizona-based web marketing company that serves small business clients across the country.



By partnering with BizIQ, M.L. Ball Company, Inc. looks to expand its digital footprint and attract new clients in need of a high-quality provider of activated carbon and ion exchange resin in Gwinnett County, GA. BizIQ is developing a new search engine optimized website for the company, along with blog content and other marketing materials to aid the firm in its efforts to build its client base throughout the United States and around the world.



BizIQ is known for working with clients like M.L. Ball Company, Inc. to boost their search engine rankings, increase their online visibility, develop their online brand and otherwise assist in the implementation of effective web marketing campaigns. All content produced for the activated carbon supplier in Gwinnett County, GA will be written by professional copywriters and geared toward providing timely and relevant information to current and prospective customers of M.L. Ball Company, Inc.



"Our company prides itself on building lasting relationships with customers and partners alike, and we're very excited to begin working with the team at BizIQ to connect more effectively with our worldwide client base," said Shelleyan Lewars, owner of M.L. Ball Company, Inc. "We look forward to continuing to build on our company's reputation with the help of BizIQ's content marketing experts."



About M.L. Ball Company, Inc.

Founded in 1967 and headquartered in the greater Atlanta area, M.L. Ball Company, Inc. is a manufacturer and supplier of equipment used in industrial water treatment processes, power facilities and more. A member of the Water Quality Association and NSF certified, the company prides itself on remaining at the forefront of the technology in its field and providing its clients with superior value and knowledgeable service. The firm has regional offices in Birmingham, Baltimore, Raleigh and Houston, and recently opened a new warehouse in Connecticut.



For more information about M.L. Ball Company, Inc., please visit https://mlball.com/.



To learn more about BizIQ and its expertise regarding small business local search optimization or to view its extensive list of service options, please visit https://biziq.com/.