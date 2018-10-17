MMJ Electric Brings Their Clients LED Lighting in Sunrise and Coral Springs Florida

Pompano Beach, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/17/2018 --MMJ Electric is an electrical company that has more than two decades of experience in the electrical industry. It is a Lutron certified lighting contractor, and MMJ Electric's electricians have earned extensive and comprehensive training in designing, installing and programming Lutron's revolutionary light control systems. These systems can be utilized for commercial as well as residential applications.



The electricians employed by MMJ Electric are well-qualified, devoted, efficient and experienced. They offer services relating to the repair, installation, and maintenance of electrical appliances in Margate, Deerfield Beach, Coconut Creek, Pompano Beach and Coral Springs in Florida. MMJ Electric focuses on integrity, quality, and knowledge and tries to ensure customer satisfaction in every project that it takes on. MMJ Electric has a vast range of experience in all aspects of the electrical contract starting from installing LED lighting in Sunrise and Coral Springs Florida to complete residential automation.



The company also offers services for instance chandelier installation, commercial building addition wiring, electrical panel upgrades, closed circuit camera systems and installation of a fire alarm in Sunrise and Parkland Florida. The electricians at MMJ Electric are insured, licensed and highly dedicated to achieving complete customer satisfaction.



Premium quality fire alarm systems are vital for the security and smooth functioning of any business. Increasingly, fire alarms are also installed and used in private residences to improve the safety of residents. MMJ Electric offers full monitoring, installation and servicing options for fire alarms to clients. Also, their fire alarms can be customized as well. Features such as heat and smoke detectors, duct and sprinkler detectors, and carbon monoxide detectors can be added to the fire alarms, which also have a low-voltage design. After the commercial fire alarm has been installed, clients can also depend on electricians from MMJ Electric to assist them to maintain and service it regularly.



To get a free quote or to consult with the company, one can merely call MMJ Electric at 954-876-1536.



About MMJ Electric

MMJ Electric is a renowned provider of electrical solutions and services in the state of Florida which serves both private and commercial clients.