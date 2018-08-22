MMJ Electric Emerges as the Top Source for Quality Fire Alarms in Fort Lauderdale and Davie Florida

Pompano Beach, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/22/2018 --MMJ Electric is an electrical company which has more than twenty-five years of experience in the electrical industry. This is a Lutron certified lighting contractor, and the company's electricians are properly trained when it comes to installation, programming and designing Lutron's innovative light control systems. All the electricians employed by MMJ Electric are well-qualified, devoted, knowledgeable and competent. They offer services relating to the repair, installation, and maintenance of electrical appliances in Deerfield Beach, Coconut Creek, Margate, Coral Springs and Pompano Beach in Florida. The company focuses on integrity, quality, and experience and tries to make sure customer satisfaction in each project that it takes on.



Premium quality fire alarm systems are vital for the security and effective functioning of any business. Moreover, fire alarms are also utilized and installed in private residences to increase the safety of residents. MMJ Electric offers complete monitoring, installation and servicing options for fire. Also, their fire alarms can also be customized to meet the demands of the customers. Even after the commercial fire alarm has been installed, clients can further depend on electricians from MMJ Electric to help them maintain and service it regularly.



MMJ Electric has a vast range of experience in all aspects of electrical contract work starting from installing a fire alarm in Fort Lauderdale and Davie Florida to complete residential automation. The electricians at MMJ Electric are certified, insured and highly devoted and they always strive to achieve 100% customer satisfaction.



The company also offers commercial electrician in Boynton Beach and Coral Springs Florida for commercial building wiring, electrical panel upgrades, closed circuit camera systems installation, etc. To get a free quote from the company one can get in touch with the company at 954-876-1536. Besides, one can also visit the website of the company to get more information about the services that the company offers.



About MMJ Electric

MMJ Electric is a well-known provider of electrical services and solutions in the state of Florida which has been serving the clients since several years now.