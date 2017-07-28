MMJ Electric Engages Quality Electrical Contractor in Fort Lauderdale and Deerfield Beach FL

Coral Springs, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/28/2017 --MMJ Electric, a technology centered and people-driven company, turns out to be an undisputed leader in lighting control and automation for both residential and commercial applications. Ever since its inception, the company has done what others only imagined. Today, their products and services can be accessed virtually every corner of the world, from the New York Times Building in New York to the Bank of China Headquarters in Beijing.



The chief aim of the company is to give dedicated electricians the opportunity to expand their potentials and take their expertise to a new level. Being industry trained and certified, the technicians are familiar with the ever-evolving changes in the LED lighting in Light House Point and Fort Lauderdale FL. Their commitment to the industry and desire to excel set them apart from the rest. As Lutron Certified Lighting Contractor, MMJ Electric has undergone an exhaustive training in designing, installing and programming Lutron's total light control systems for both residential and commercial applications.



As a family owned and operated company, MMJ Electric has worked hard to earn the trust and confidence of its clients throughout Florida, and they have been blessed by the response. Over the years, the industry has evolved and grown, and the company has always kept up with the latest innovations, technology, and advancements. Despite the perpetual growth of the company, MMJ Electric will always strive to give the best personal level of service their customers deserve. With integrity, they will ensure total client satisfaction and build upon a reputation for excellence one client at a time.



Over the years, the company has evolved to meet the challenges in the industry to retain its large customer base. From installing an electrical system to providing LED lighting solutions, they specialize in an extensive lighting fixtures.



About MMJ Electric

MMJ Electric brings over a quarter of a century of experience in residential and commercial electrical service. From lighting fixtures to complete home automation, commercial building addition wiring to closed circuit camera systems, MMJ Electric provides an unmatched level of excellence to clients throughout Jupiter, Miami-Dade, Broward, Palm Beach counties and many communities throughout the state of Florida.