MMJ Electric Focused the Spotlight on New LED Lighting in Light House Point and Fort Lauderdale, FL

MMJ Electric, a full service lighting contractor, today focused the spotlight on its new LED lighting in Light House Point and Fort Lauderdale, FL. The company specializes in the installation of high-quality LEDs and is an official lighting solution provider.



MMJ will provide global access to its large portfolio of high-quality premium services for both residential and commercial lighting needs. The company brings a wide and diverse range of products that delver high optical efficiency, flexibility, and brightness. The range of products comes in various sizes for a wide array of applications, including residential, commercial, architectural, stage, high/low bay, railway, and street lighting.



Design engineers and buyers in need of lighting solutions turn to MMJ Electric for obvious reasons. Being in the industry for years, the company is familiar with the changes in LED technology. The company's chief focus is to provide high-quality LED lighting installation that delivers high value with quick availability and low cost.



Years of experience of the expert technicians have ensured an exceptional result. The experts fully licensed and certified to execute any major and minor projects. At MMJ, they can install, design, and maintain - from installing the pole to the lighting fixture - the highest quality LED lighting products to provide the best value to the customers and clients. From permit to installation to inspections, they handle the entire process with finesse and ease. Customers can assure that they will have a single, professional contract for all their needs without the hassle that comes from having a subcontractor.



With their focus on meeting challenges of ever changing LED lighting technology, MMJ electricians believe that they will be a leading provider of lighting solutions in the area, increasing their market presence among an ever-growing list of new customers and drive international sales.



About MMJ Electric

MMJ Electric brings over a quarter of a century of experience in residential and commercial electrical service. From lighting fixtures to complete home automation, commercial building addition wiring to closed circuit camera systems, MMJ Electric provides an unmatched level of excellence to clients throughout Jupiter, Miami-Dade, Broward, Palm Beach counties and many communities throughout the state of Florida.