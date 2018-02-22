MMJ Electric Helps Install Fire Alarms in Boca Raton and Davie Florida

Pompano Beach, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/22/2018 --MMJ Electric is an electrical company that has over 25 years of experience in the electrical industry. It is a Lutron certified lighting contractor, and the company's electricians have received in-depth and extensive training in installing, designing and programming Lutron's revolutionary light control systems. These systems can be used for residential as well as commercial applications. The electricians employed by MMJ Electric are well-trained, dedicated, experienced and efficient. They provide services relating to the installation, repair, and maintenance of electrical appliances in Coconut Creek, Deerfield Beach, Coral Springs, Margate and Pompano Beach in Florida. MMJ Electric focuses on quality, integrity,, and experience and tries to ensure customer satisfaction in every project that it undertakes.



From installing LED lighting in Fort Lauderdale and Boca Raton Florida to complete residential automation, MMJ Electric has wide-ranging experience in all aspects of electrical contract work. The company also offers services such as commercial building addition wiring, chandelier installation, closed circuit camera systems, electrical panel upgrades and installation of fire alarms in Boca Raton and Davie Florida. The electricians at MMJ Electric are licensed, insured and highly dedicated to achieving 100% customer satisfaction.



High-quality fire alarm systems are essential for the security and smooth functioning of any business. Increasingly, fire alarms are also used and installed in private residences to enhance the safety of residents. MMJ Electric offers full installation, monitoring and servicing options for fire alarms to clients. Furthermore, their fire alarms are capable of being customized. Features such as smoke and heat detectors, carbon monoxide detectors and duct and sprinkler detectors can be added to the fire alarms, which also have a low-voltage design. After the commercial fire alarm has been installed, clients can further rely on electricians from MMJ Electric to help them maintain and service it on a regular basis.



To set up an appointment for a free quote, call MMJ Electric at 954-876-1536.



About MMJ Electric

MMJ Electric is a reputed provider of electrical solutions and services in the state of Florida. It works for both private and commercial clients.