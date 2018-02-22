MMJ Electric Helps Install High Quality LED Lighting in Fort Lauderdale and Boca Raton Florida

Pompano Beach, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/22/2018 --MMJ Electric is one of the best electrical service providers in the state of Florida. From installations and maintenance to repair and upgrades, MMJ Electric provides all kinds of electrical services to commercial and residential clients. All of the electricians employed by the company are licensed, insured and very well trained. By focusing on experience, integrity, and quality, MMJ Electric has prioritized customer satisfaction in all the projects it has undertaken over the years. The services that the company offers include chandelier installation, commercial building addition, electrical panel upgrades, landscape lighting and installation of fire alarms in Boca Raton and Davie Florida.



MMJ Electric also provides services related to the installation of LED lighting in Fort Lauderdale and Boca Raton Florida. These lights offer extraordinary value for money because of their durability and energy efficiency. They have a lifespan that is almost fifty times more than that of ordinary incandescent bulbs. LED technology is highly energy efficient and consequently, enables commercial and residential clients to save money on electricity costs while providing excellent lighting. The prices of LED lights are also falling consistently, which has further enhanced their popularity among consumers.



Further advantages of LED lights include enhanced visibility and security in parking lots, walkways and corridors. They help prevent theft and burglary by enhancing outdoor visibility even on moonless nights and enabling the clients to lead stress-free and secure lives. As a full service and experienced lighting contractor, MMJ Electric provides comprehensive after-sales services including maintenance and upkeep. The company has, over the years, worked with reputed and established architects, builders, designers, etc. With MMJ Electric, a client can be sure of excellent design, efficient installation and conscientious maintenance of electrical appliances.



To set up an appointment or schedule a free quote, call MMJ Electric at 954-876-1536.



About MMJ Electric

MMJ Electric is an electrical company based in Florida. They focus on providing quality service and electrical repairs to clients.