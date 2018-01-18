MMJ Electric in Fort Lauderdale and Boca Raton Counted Among the Best Commercial Electrical Contractors

Pompano Beach, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/18/2018 --MMJ Electric is the one-stop solution for all of one's commercial electrical service requirements in the state of Florida. With well trained and licensed electricians, the company offers an extensive range of electrical services, including structural remodeling of existing buildings and electrical installations in new constructions.



In the competitive business world, time is money. As such, electrical glitches and malfunctioning appliances can prove harmful to the profitability and long-term success of a business organization. With MMJ Electric, customers and clients can be sure of having projects delivered and repairs completed on time, and within their budget. The company's commercial electrical services are handled and overseen by a Master Electrician with over a quarter century of industry experience, licensed and certified by the state. Hire the best commercial electrical contractor in Fort Lauderdale and Boca Raton by contacting the offices of MMJ Electric.



Commercial electrical services offered by MMJ Electric include service upgrades, lighting control, automation, etc. They also handle the installation and repair of electrical appliances such as ceiling fans, smoke detectors, intercoms, satellite and TV cable, CCTV cameras, etc. Industry professionals across Florida such as builders, architects and contractors trust MMJ electric when it comes to handling and fulfilling all their electrical needs. With years of experience and dedication to quality service and customer satisfaction, MMJ Electric has become one of the most reputed electrical service providers in Florida.



For commercial and residential electrical repairs in Fort Lauderdale and Davie Florida, call 954-876-1536. Prospective clients can also schedule an appointment for a free quote or clarify any doubts they might have about the company and its services.



About MMJ Electric

MMJ Electric is one of Florida's most trusted electrical service providers. Their electricians have years of experience in the field and are insured, licensed and certified to work on both commercial and residential projects. Every project and client is given equal importance at MMJ Electric, a company that combines excellent quality with affordability and timeliness.