MMJ Electric, Inc Is a Reputed Installer of Cutting-Edge Fire Alarm in Fort Lauderdale and Parkland, Florida

Pompano Beach, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/21/2022 --MMJ Electric, Inc offers dependable installation services for LED lighting in Fort Lauderdale and Boca Raton, Florida. Being a Lutron Certified Lighting Contractor, the technicians of this company have received extensive training in designing, installing, and programming Lutron's total light control systems for both residential and commercial applications.



Several hundreds of people die due to fire accidents every year. Fire kills more people than all other natural disasters and is responsible for millions in property damage each year. Hence, installing a robust fire alarm system is critical for all properties. With knowledge of local regulations and high technical expertise, the MMJ Electric, Inc staff ensures that a property is safe and complies with code requirements for commercial fire alarms. They offer an expansive range of fire alarm and safety solutions to meet distinguished clients' needs. They also monitor the fire safety system of the clients at MMJ Electric, Inc's UL-Certified Central Monitoring Station. This company additionally provides a range of conventional and addressable control panels that can deliver superior flexibility and ensure easy operation.



The fire alarm systems MMJ Electric, Inc provides can be customized with features like heat and smoke detectors, duct and sprinkler detectors, carbon monoxide detection, and many more. The professional, licensed designers of the company will walk the clients through the entire process, from design to permits to programming to installation. Apart from installing fire alarms in Fort Lauderdale and Parkland, Florida, the MMJ Electric, Inc team also helps their clients to maintain the system effectively. Whether a property owner wants to supplement their current commercial fire alarm system or needs a new system design from the ground up, this company can deliver reliable, monitored fire alarms at an affordable price.



About MMJ Electric, Inc

MMJ Electric, Inc offers a range of electrical solutions and services to people across Jupiter, Miami-Dade, Broward, and Palm Beach counties and many communities in the state of Florida.