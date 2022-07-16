MMJ Electric, Inc Is a Well-Established Commercial Electrical Contractor in Fort Lauderdale and Coral Springs, Florida

Pompano Beach, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/15/2022 --MMJ Electric, Inc is a prominent electrical contractor in Fort Lauderdale and Boynton Beach, Florida. They are, in fact, a Lutron Certified Lighting Contractor, which underlines their commitment to the industry and a desire to excel. As a Lutron Certified Lighting Contractor, the MMJ Electric, Inc staff has received extensive training in designing, installing, and programming Lutron's total light control systems for residential and commercial applications.



No matter whether one is planning for electrical installation and upgrades at their business or is facing an electrical problem that requires immediate attention, finding a dependable commercial electrical contractor for the job would be significant. As commercial electrical work might be a bit more complicated than a residential job, it is imperative to work with an experienced electrical contractor that understands the nuances and features of distinct commercial systems.



MMJ Electric, Inc is renowned for being a leading commercial electrical contractor in Fort Lauderdale and Coral Springs, Florida, and is staffed with technicians having the needed experience, knowledge, and tools to undertake complex large-scale projects. They follow a detail-oriented approach and have a strong understanding of safety procedures and regulations that helps them to complete varying tasks related to electrical systems competently.



MMJ Electric, Inc is quite discerning during its hiring process and only welcomes capable technicians to its team. Their company looks for naturally talented and motivated people who can cater to their clients effortlessly. As technology and techniques are always advancing within the industry, MMJ Electric, Inc. also takes care of the ongoing training of their employees. The qualified electricians of this company can offer a wide range of electrical services to their commercial clients, from panel upgrades and landscape lighting to smoke detectors and lighting fixture installations.



To contact MMJ Electric, Inc., give a call at 954-876-1536.



About MMJ Electric, Inc.

MMJ Electric, Inc. is an electrical company licensed throughout Florida. They majorly cater to the people of Coconut Creek, Coral Springs, Deerfield Beach, Margate, and Pompano Beach.