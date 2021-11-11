MMJ Electric, Inc. Is Rightfully Counted as a Major Commercial Electrical Contractor in Fort Lauderdale and Sunrise, Florida

Pompano Beach, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/11/2021 --MMJ Electric, Inc. is a locally owned and operated company based in Florida. They are considered the ideal source to seek out assistance for electrical repairs in Boynton Beach and Sunrise, Florida. Its electricians also work on the structural remodeling of existing buildings and electrical installations in new constructions. MMJ Electric, Inc. is a proud Lutron Certified Lighting Contractor.



Over the years, MMJ Electric, Inc. has emerged as one of the most widely trusted electrical contractors in Florida, especially when it comes to commercial projects. They are particularly popular for giving each project their personalized attention, no matter its scale. This company puts its utmost dedication into each of its jobs and makes sure that its clients are optimally satisfied with their work. MMJ Electric, Inc. always prioritizes emergencies. Hence, they try to be on the scene in a flash whenever a rapid response is needed. The technicians working at this company are properly equipped and well-trained, allowing them to get the job done on the first visit.



To make sure that their clients enjoy the highest standards of workmanship, MMJ Electric, Inc. maintains a pretty stringent hiring process. They employ naturally talented people and are highly motivated to deliver to the best of their ability. MMJ Electric, Inc. also believes in ongoing training, as technology and techniques constantly advance within the industry. These factors have made them a leading commercial electrical contractor in Fort Lauderdale and Sunrise, Florida, whom any client can trust. MMJ Electric, Inc. offers a wide range of varied electrical services to their clients, including panel upgrades, ceiling fan repairs and installations, smoke detector and lighting fixture installations, as well as phone and data cabling.



About MMJ Electric, Inc.

MMJ Electric, Inc. offers a wide range of electrical solutions to the people of Coconut Creek, Coral Springs, Deerfield Beach, Margate, and Pompano Beach in Florida.