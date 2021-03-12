MMJ Electric, Inc. Offers Competent Services Related to Fire Alarm in Parkland and Boca Raton, Florida

Pompano Beach, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/12/2021 --MMJ Electric, Inc. is a locally owned and operated company based in Florida. Over the years, they have emerged as among the most trusted electrical contractor in Fort Lauderdale and Parkland, Florida, owing to the high quality of services and solutions offered by them.



Fire kills more people than all other natural disasters and is responsible for millions in property damage every year. Hence, it competently protects its business and staff members from the risks associated with fire accidents; all entrepreneurs need to invest in an advanced, feature-packed commercial fire alarm system.



MMJ Electric, Inc. is among the most prominent providers of fire alarm in Parkland and Boca Raton, Florida. They have the technical expertise and quality products to see that the establishments of their clients are safe and in compliance with code requirements for commercial fire alarms. MMJ Electric, Inc offers an expansive range of fire alarm solutions, varying in size and capabilities, to meet each of their clients' distinctive requirements. This company's in-house professionals monitor their clients' systems at their own UL Certified Central Monitoring Station. Through MMJ Electric, Inc., one can also avail of full-service inspections for their current systems.



The fire alarm systems offered by MMJ Electric, Inc can be customized with additional features like heat and smoke detectors, duct and sprinkler detectors, carbon monoxide detection, and several others, with low-voltage design. Their team consists of professional, licensed designers, who guide their clients through the process, right from design to permits to programming to installation. They even provide maintenance services for the fire alarms purchased and installed through them.



To contact MMJ Electric, Inc. with questions and to set-up an appointment for a free quote, one can easily give a call at 954-876-1536.



About MMJ Electric, Inc.

MMJ Electric, Inc. is n electrical company licensed throughout the state of Florida. They majorly cater to the people of Dade, Broward, and Palm Beach Counties.