MMJ Electric Inc Promises and Delivers the Best Electrical Repairs in Sunrise and Coconut Creek Florida

MMJ Electric Inc has been offering service to the residents of Florida since many years now with the top quality residential and commercial electrical services and solutions. The company uses the premium quality products, and it stands apart from its competitors as the electricians working within the company has the best craft on each project that they get regardless of size. MMJ Electric is a Lutron specialized lighting service provider company, and to get this certification the professionals here have gone through thorough training in designing, installing, and training for residential in addition to commercial applications.



When in search of professionals for electrical repairs in Sunrise and Coconut Creek Florida, one can get in touch with MMJ Electric Inc. As a full-service electrical contractor, the company works along with designers, architects, and builders. The professionals at MMJ design, install and maintain the best quality LED lighting products to offer the best value to the customers. MMJ Electric Inc manages the complete process, starting from inspection to permit to installation. Besides this, the company also offers other services and products such as Phone/Data/TV-Satellite Cabling, Surveillance / CCD Cameras, Surge Protection, Ceiling Fans / Lighting Fixtures, and other related services.



To get in touch with the residential or commercial electrical contractor in Davie and Sunrise Florida one can at once get in touch with the experts of the company at 954-876-1536. MMJ Electric Inc can also be reached on the other phone number which is 954-876-1457 or else there is an emergency number as well that is 561-302-9126. The professionals within the company are more than happy to help the customers with whatever problems or queries that they may have.



About MMJ Electric Inc

MMJ Electric Inc is a well-known electrical services and solutions offering company that provides services for the residential in addition to commercial customers.