MMJ Electric Offers Electrician in Boca Raton and Tamarac FL at Affordable Price

Coral Springs, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/25/2017 --A reputable electrician company, MMJ Electric, has been operating in Boca Raton and Tamarac FL, offering services to homes and businesses in the area. Run by a compact team of industry experts, MMJ Electric uses expert electrician in Boca Raton and Tamarac FL to provide electrical services in the industry.



Established by a master electrician, licensed throughout the state, MMJ Electric works with a select team of highly qualified electricians in Boca Raton and Tamarac FL and the surrounding areas. Collectively, they have acquired skills and extensive training in designing, installing, and programming Lutron's total light control systems for both residential and commercial applications.



Having worked in the building industry for over the years, MMJ was keen to put its client relation skills and in-depth electrical knowledge to good use. Employing a team of sought-after electrical contractors, they can offer an extensive range of services for both domestic and commercial customers in the county. Their aim is to offer impeccable electrical services and become the go-to trusted located electrician for homeowners, landlords, and business in the county.



MMJ Electrics residential services include full or partial rewires, alarm systems, installations, electrical repair and routine maintenance. For business, the expert team of technicians provides security installation, surge protection, emergency lighting, as well as many low voltage installations such as central vacuum, intercom, satellite and TV cable, phone and data, complete home automation, landscape lighting, closed circuit camera system, lighting control and more.



The company also offers inspection and testing for owner occupied and rented properties, ensuring circuits are not overloaded and eliminating shock risks and fire hazards.



For more information on the commercial electrical contractor in Fort Lauderdale and Sunrise FL, visit http://www.mmjelectric.com or call at 954-876-1536 to fix an appointment with one of the experts.



About MMJ Electric

MMJ Electric brings over a quarter of a century of experience in residential and commercial electrical service. From lighting fixtures to complete home automation, commercial building addition wiring to closed circuit camera systems, MMJ Electric provides an unmatched level of excellence to clients throughout Jupiter, Miami-Dade, Broward, Palm Beach counties and many communities throughout the state of Florida.