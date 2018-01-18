MMJ Electric Offers in Fort Lauderdale and Davie Florida Residential and Commercial Electrical Repairs

Pompano Beach, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/18/2018 --MMJ Electric is a company with over 25 years of experience in electrical contract work and electrical repairs in Fort Lauderdale and Davie Florida. From complete home automation to installing and repairing lighting fixtures and ceiling fans, MMJ Electric provides a one-stop solution for all commercial and residential electrical service requirements.



Additionally, they offer services such as the installation of closed service camera systems, commercial building addition wiring, chandelier and intercom installations in homes and offices, etc. They are the most trusted and reliable residential and commercial electrical contractors in Fort Lauderdale and Boca Raton.



Undertaking electrical repair work – even fixing minor glitches – can be quite hazardous without proper training and experience in the field. Therefore, it is best to hire the services of experienced electricians and electrical contractors to provide for all of one's electrical needs and requirements. The electricians at MMJ Electric are licensed professionals dedicated to the cause of customer satisfaction. They aim to deliver professional service and support to their customers, maintaining excellence in quality at all times and never stopping at 'good enough.' Licensed by the state of Florida, a Master Electrician is responsible for overseeing and completing each project on time and with scrupulous attention to detail. MMJ Electric does not believe in cutting corners when the safety and comfort of customers are at stake.



To make an appointment for a free quote or to resolve any queries, call 954-876-1536 to contact the offices of MMJ Electric.



About MMJ Electric

MMJ Electric is a major and reputed provider of electrical solutions in the state of Florida. It aims to deliver the very best electrical services and solutions for both residential and commercial properties. With high-quality products and unrivalled workmanship, MMJ Electric has distinguished itself in every project that it has so far undertaken, regardless of size.