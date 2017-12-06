MMJ Electric Offers Professional Electrical Contractor in Deerfield Beach and Fort Lauderdale Florida to Attend to Emergencies

Coral Springs, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/06/2017 --Being a full-service provider of any professional lighting services, LED technology, outdoor installations, residential automation, etc. MMJ Electric is the go-to company. They are the finest designers, installers, builders, and architects that are known as the ultimate finishers of light code requirements and complicated wiring works.



There aren't too many players who know what they are supposed to do while working in outdoor spaces. With more than 75 years in business, MMJ Electric not only possesses all the technical know-how of the industry requirements but they also provide the best value for money. They have one of the finest track records for having the opportunity to work with the topmost design, builder and architect companies, providing them with full-service lighting. Commercial parking lots, security lighting, accent lighting, and residential parking area lighting are all taken great care of. They handle everything from pole installation to the fitting of light fixtures.



If there is an electrician in Coral Springs and Davie Florida who is the best equipped and known to have a considerable market presence and proper licenses, then it is given, that the person will be already working for MMJ Electric. They provide accent lighting that comes with safety and design value.



Their services in existing and new architectures include remodeling and service upgrades. They have grown phenomenally over the years for their extra efforts in client-centric services. Industry professionals in mostly all over Florida trust the name and value that surrounds MMJ Electric.



Call 954-876-1536 for a free quote. Visit http://www.mmjelectric.com/ to get more details.



About MMJ Electric

MMJ Electric is a BBB accredited Commercial and Residential Electrical Contracting Services Provider in Deerfield Beach and Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Owning a leading position since 1950's their staffs are Master Electricians providing unmatched excellence in complete home automation and commercial lighting fixtures and wiring.