MMJ Electric Secures Properties with Commercial Fire Alarm in Boca Raton and Boynton Beach Florida

Pompano Beach, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/27/2018 --When it comes to installing a fire alarm in Boca Raton and Boynton Beach Florida, there is one name that commercial space owners trust. MMJ Electric is a reliable name in the industry bringing years of experience to the table and helping business owners keep their properties safe by installing high-tech fire alarms. They are the trusted local source for all quality products that ensure that properties are safe. All their products including the commercial fire alarms comply with all code requirements that are required for commercial fire alarms. They understand that the need of all clients will not be the same, and hence their solutions come in all size and capability. Business owners with existing fire alarm systems might require an inspection from time to time. The MMJ Electric staff offers full-service checks on the current systems and provides valuable inputs as and when needed.



The range of commercial fire alarms from MMJ Electric can be customized as per one's requirement. Add-ons like duct and sprinkler detectors, smoke detectors, carbon monoxide detection, and low voltage design make them worthy of investment. Besides, the team consists of experienced and licensed designers who are always available for assistance. They will walk one through the entire process from design to permits, programming, and installation. Their work does not only end with installing the same, but they also assist in maintaining it as well. According to the installation experts, fire is one of the leading causes of wide-scale destruction and loss every year for business owners. With a fire alarm system on the property, it is easier for them to keep all that damage away. MMJ Electric can supplement the current commercial fire alarm systems, or they can help with an entirely new installation.



Apart from installing fire alarms, the company can also help with outdoor LED lighting in Deerfield Beach and Fort Lauderdale Florida as well as home and business automation.



Call 954-876-1536 for more details.



