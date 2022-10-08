Pompano Beach, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/20/2022 --With over 6.8 million electric vehicles on the road globally, more consumers than ever before are choosing greener energy, cheaper costs, and more powerful engines.



MMJ Electric specializes in electric car charger installation in Pompano Beach and Margate, Florida. The team of skilled commercial electricians at MMJ Electric installs high-quality electrical systems and receives ongoing training to comprehend the rapidly evolving field of electric car technology. They build EV (electric vehicle) charging stations of various levels, including level one, level two, and level three, in both residential and commercial settings. They intend to locate the most suitable EV charger for their clients.



Installing electric car chargers in commercial space creates a higher demand for an organization. Almost 40% of U.S. citizens are considering the purchase of an electric car in the near future. These clients seek out shops that offer charging stations for their vehicles while they buy. Implementing charging stations will increase the number of prospective clients attracted to the company.



Google Maps will guide electric vehicle drivers to charging stations when searching nearby. In addition to fostering long-term business relationships, customers will receive additional funds from the sale of energy.



MMJ Electric installs an assortment of EV charging stations produced by Transportation Solutions & Lighting. The options available for charging station installations are wall connectors, residential EV charging, and commercial EV charging.



Wall connectors provide 52 miles of range per hour of charging, which is faster than mobile connectors. A single JuicePro installation is standard in residential garages and carports and often requires less than 7.2 watts per charge.



Commercial EV charging systems are ideal for companies and residential complexes. The JuicePedastal by TS&L features two charging connections, different payment methods, and the flexibility to alter pricing based on demand and time.



In addition to electric car charger installation, MMJ Electric specializes in LED lighting in Light House Point and Coral Springs, Florida.



Call 954-876-1536 for details.



About MMJ Electric, Inc.

MMJ Electric, Inc. is an electrical company licensed throughout Florida. They majorly cater to the people of Coconut Creek, Coral Springs, Deerfield Beach, Margate, and Pompano Beach.