MOBE Affiliate Redshift Digital Marketing Crosses $2M Earnings Threshold

Perth, Australia -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/29/2014 --My Online Business Empire (MOBE)’s online marketing tools for home business entrepreneurs have shown their effectiveness once again in the recent milestone earnings success story of the Redshift Digital Marketing team. Redshift joined MOBE’s home online marketing business roster as partner affiliates, working in tandem with MOBE’s brain trust and marketing tools to leverage their marketing prowess for the sales and promotion of MOBE products and global events. The team joined in January of 2014, and as of August was earning $230,000 a month on average, for a total of $2,065,226 in take-home commissions.



Redshift began by moving swiftly up the ranks of MOBE’s top sellers, dominating the enterprise’s monthly affiliate contests. Within 4 months, Redshift’s activity led them to crack the $1 million sales mark, becoming MOBE’s first official Million Dollar affiliate account. Redshift is a unique entity in the world of digital marketing, comprised of just four regular guys with a passion and talent for online marketing and home business entrepreneurship. Darren Salkeld has 12 years of experience in online marketing, focusing on a front end marketing specialty. Darren’s engineering background has led to the design of high conversion sales funnels and sales automation. Mike Williams lends the business management expertise that keeps Redshift focused so that the team can generate continual growth.



About David Nayavich

David Nayavich is an expert in graphic design and direct-response layouts, designing the best converting direct response sales pages and ads for top internet marketing game-changers.



About Mike Antoni

Mike Antoni is a premier internet marketing copywriter who translates the skills and savvy of the team into real messages for their consumers.



About Jashin Howell

Jashin Howell brings a massive community of connections to the team using his networking skill to make those connections, and possesses a bonus skill set in paid traffic. Paid traffic methods, solid core teamwork and agility in the field has led Redshift to record earnings with MOBE, and they continue to grow. To learn more about My Online Business Empire, visit them online at http://www.mobe.com.