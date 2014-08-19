MOBE Announces 2014 Chicago Home Business Summit

Perth, WA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/19/2014 --My Online Business Empire, aka MOBE, the leader in home internet marketing development, is proud to announce that this year’s stateside Home Business Summit will be held at the W Hotel in downtown Chicago. The agenda, lineup and summit topics cover a wide range of important points for those new to the MOBE home business scenario and those familiar with the MOBE home-based internet marketing network for years. This year’s Chicago summit features a roster of the world’s most notable internet marketing personalities gathered in one place to offer an unsurpassed level of insight and advice for attendees looking to build or expand their home internet marketing empire. In addition to the pearls of wisdom provided by the industry luminaries onstage, those in attendance will receive further training with the speakers on a one-on-one basis, one-of-a-kind networking opportunities with fellow entrepreneurs and the ability to socialize and comfortably share the experience with other attendees and speakers.



Many Home Business Summit followers are going to be unable to attend due to their location or time commitments, so MOBE has made the entire event available for online streaming for a limited number of pass holders. Early enrollment is crucial due to the limited number of bandwidth-restricted passes that are available for purchase. The event and speakers that comprise the Home Business Summit are geared toward providing a demystified breakdown of how to make money online. The event is perfect for anyone who’s never even thought of starting a home internet marketing business. Basic tutorials and tips cover how to build a customized, curated email list that generates profit, how traffic and lead-generation works, how to convert those leads into buyers who produce consistent cash flow, which products are best to promote, how to maximize commissions, how to close the first sale online that gets the ball rolling, how to automate the enterprise so that money is made automatically in less time, how to engineer a life that fulfills potential, and the meanings of basic, crucial industry terminology like PPC, CPC, AVV, EPC, and SEO.



Speakers include JT DeBolt, Larry Crisp, Russell Armstrong, Kyle Riegle, Gary Gomez, Ryan Jaten and Neil Crisp. The iconic W Hotel Chicago is located at the heart vibrant of Chicago, minutes from the Willis Tower, the Chicago Art Institute, live concerts at Millennium Park, Block 37, world-renowned downtown Chicago shopping experiences and the Chicago Theatre District. The W features Beaux-Arts architectural appointments and sleek modern design punctuated by oversized scale, skyscraper lamps and unpredictable, serpentine seating. The hotel’s haute cuisine is provided by IPO Restaurant Chicago, and diners can follow up their new urban dining with a visit to the vaulted ceilings of the Living Room Bar. Following the days’ events, attendees will retire to one of 403 newly-renovated guest rooms, featuring luxurious signature W beds and bedding, fully-wired internet connections, advanced in-room entertainment and the W’s exclusive Whatever/Whenever® service. To learn more and register for this event, visit the website at http://www.thehomebusinesssummit.com.