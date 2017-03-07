Mobil Satellite Technologies Announces Availability of DataSat1200

Chesapeake, VA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/07/2017 --DataSat1200 — Today at Satellite 2017, Mobil Satellite Technologies announces the immediate availability of the DataSat1200 expanding on the successful product family started 18 months ago with the proven DataSat 840/845 product line.



"Launching the DS1200 is filling a hole in the market for an affordable small footprint 1.2M VSAT antenna system for the mobile communications market. This new system is based on our already successful DataSat 840 product that continues to prove itself in the field for the last 18 months. The DS1200 has been in development and testing for 12 months and is now ready for immediate purchase.," said Bud Burton, President of Mobil Satellite Technologies.



The DS1200 is available in two configurations: standard throughput model DS1200-6W is a complete system including DS1200, X5 Modem, 6W KU Band BUC and PLL LNB, the high throughput model DS1200-8W includes DS1200, X7, 8W KU Band BUC and PLL LNB. The high throughput model is designed to work in Mobil Satellite's high-performance network featuring 20M X 5M services.



DataSat1200 Availability:



DataSat1200 is available for immediate delivery and features one of the smallest mounting footprints in the industry.



For more information on DataSat1200: www.mobilsat.com/Mobile-satellite-internet/MST/DataSat1200/



About Mobil Satellite Technologies

Founded in 1996, Mobil Satellite Technologies is a leader in the Satellite Communications industry and with network service in all of North America, Bahrain, Brazil, and Australia. The company designs, installs and services Auto Deploy, Marine, and Fixed Satellite Communications systems.



www.mobilsat.com