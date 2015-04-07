Fueled Expands into Los Angeles

Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/07/2015 --Fueled, a mobile app development and design company responsible for many popular and award winning mobile apps, is excited to announce they are expanding to Los Angeles. Fueled's portfolio features a number of noteworthy apps,including QuizUp, Barneys, and Afterlight. Fueled's app experts service clients through every step of the app creation process--from strategic planning through designing, development, and launch. Fueled helps clients create their projects from the ground up and create an app that will have solid functionality, clean design, and a slick user experience.



Los Angeles's technology industry is undergoing a quite a revitalization. According to Built's LA 2014 annual report, the city was named the fastest growing startup ecosystem in the world, raising a whopping $3 billion in funding and earning the nickname "Silicon Beach." Fueled should be a perfect fit among neighbors like Snapchat, Hulu, and Google, lending SoCal's aspiring mobile entrepreneurs the opportunity to develop their projects in a world-renowned co-working environment.



About Fueled Collective

Fueled's headquarters, the famed Fueled Collective coworking space, is based in Manhattan, where they provide a working space for over 30 startups. In addition to the New York City office, they also have offices in Chicago and London. "Fueled is proudly launching its fourth location in Los Angeles, California. With this expansion, we are thrilled to provide our cutting edge mobile and web development services to even more great clients.," says Fueled CEO and founder Rameet Chawla.



Find out more about Fueled and their LA Office website at: http://fueled.com/mobile-app-development-los-angeles/



The address to their Los Angeles office is:

323-682-8419

269 S. Beverly Dr., Suite 634

Beverly Hills, CA 90212