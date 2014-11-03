Singapore -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/03/2014 --AppDevelopment.com.sg changes strategy to be more customer-focused



A new Singapore App development company has changed its strategy to a more customer-focused approach. This allows for seamless app development that has led to success for both the client and company.



There is nothing more important today for companies than to be able to run an efficient business and provide customers with exactly what they need. Innovations in information technology are making that much easier for businesses. However, finding the right partner to help you create innovative solutions can be difficult.



The world is rapidly shifting to the realm of mobile devices. More and more people are using smart devices to access information wherever and whenever. Mobile devices are more affordable and more accessible than PCs and laptops. More people are therefore shifting to the use of tablets and mobile phones to perform a myriad of tasks.



As the number of people with smartphones continues to increase, businesses are realising the importance of having a mobile app. Mobile apps are beneficial for sharing information, marketing, providing easy access to websites and performing other tasks. Many successful large and small businesses have used mobile apps to succeed.



Appdevelopment.com.sg is a mobile app development company based in Singapore. The app development service has been actively providing ecommerce solutions to companies for more than 10 years. Through its innovative solutions, the company has gained a wide customer base in Singapore and throughout Asia.



If Appdevelopment.com.sg could summarise the reason for continued success on the mobile app development scene, it would attribute it to its customer-focused processes. The Singapore app development company ensures that it understands the processes, goals, objectives, customers and competition of each client before going to the drawing table.



Marcus Chang a client of the mobile app development company chose the company because it took the time to understand his business needs and were therefore able to offer solutions that helped his business achieve its goals. Chang explained that his company had sourced similar services from other app development services Singapore but ended up disappointed in their approach.



This local mobile app development company is also reputable for its innovative solutions. Melissa Chua, whose company is successful because of its repeated ability to provide innovative solutions, chose Appdevelopment.com.sg because of their ability to innovate. The Singapore app development company provided Chua’s company with a solution to manage and deliver the many mobile apps that the business already had. These apps were able to enhance communication within different business processes.



About Appdevelopment.com.sg

AppDevelopment.com.sg is Singapore’s No. 1 Mobile Application Development Company. We provide a full service digital design, development and marketing solution for Mobile Applications. Everything from Mobile App development right through to social media marketing for mobile applications.



