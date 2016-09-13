Mobile Application 'IMusicThings' Shows Innovative Way to Release Music Into Physical Products

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/13/2016 --Hong Kong-based senior techie Kenneth Chau has recently launched a crowdfunding campaign at Kickstarter seeking support for his new-age mobile application iMusicThings. Developed under Chau's company iMusicTech, this futuristic application is all about an innovative route to release music & transform it to physical products, based on the revolutionary 3D Surround Sound Technology.



The crowdfunding campaign is geared to raise $200,000 HKD (25,800 USD) by October 7, 2016.



"As an engineer & music lover, I am always looking forward to help musicians, especially indie talents, to publish their own music successfully with the help of technology. It takes pricey recording equipments, mixing & mastering expertise and lots of money to release music- which are often a huge thing for the new aspiring musicians. Thus, we have come up with futuristic iMusicThings mobile application to encourage you with a novel way to release your music & transform it to physical products. It's both easy & affordable and simplifies all complexities usual with a regular app. Moreover, with the cutting-edge 3DS3 sound processing technology backing it, you will benefit from a better sound quality from the original one. But such a futuristic endeavor demands solid financial backup and hence this crowdfunding campaign. Your generous support would be much appreciated", stated Chau while announcing the crowdfunding campaign.



The revolutionary application can integrate the music into a wide range of tangible physical products, ranging from T-shirt to music cards, which can be customized as per user preferences. The 3DS3 sound conversion technology used works to renew the audio and transcend it from muddy & flat mix to a loud, clear & cool 3D status.



"It's really easy to release your music with iMusicThings. All you have to do is to design the music card, upload the music on it, upgrade the entire thing with 3DS3 sound conversion technology and it's ready to be checked out. 3DS3 technology will take care of all the detailed tasks like software conversion, pro mixing & mastering to humanize the needed adjustments- and ultimately better quality audio."



Much to the convenience of the listeners, music released through iMusicThings won't need them to get a CD player as it offers an alternative way to enjoy the music. They would just have to scan the music item with smartphone to enjoy it instantly.



iMusicThings would work for a number of situations, including live shows, busking, special edition merchandises and would also be helpful for innovative promotional tools.



A good host of perks are waiting for the backers. These include exclusive update on the application development, 3D music T shirt based on a pop number by famous pop sensation Mok Hoi Him, huge discount offers on customized music card, 3DS3 sound conversion service, pro graphic design service and so on. Donations reaching $2,500 HKD & $3,000 HKD would also include help with professional studio recording rental, recording and editing services. Further donations reaching $8,000 & $9,000 HKD would be additionally honored with the special privilege of music video shooting and editing services.



