Mobile Bling Launches Smartphone Repair Franchise Opportunity Nationwide

Charlotte, NC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/09/2018 --Everybody's got one. Everybody needs one. It's the nation's favorite "toy" otherwise known as the smartphone. And, anybody with foresight and ingenuity can see just how profitable servicing their every need would be. So says Mobile Bling. A store that gives customers everything from iPhone repair to what they call "bling parties" Mobile Bling is a one-stop-shop for all things cellular. They're also a company with a newly-launched nationwide franchising opportunity. Ready to share the wealth with a full-scale model that can start producing revenue within six months of signing, Mobile Bling has come to play.



With an initial franchise fee of $24,900, future business owners can capitalize on a ready marketplace of customers in need of cell phone, tablet, and computer repair. Mobile Bling also offers prepaid cell phone service through providers like Net10, Simple Mobile, PagePlus, and Verizon. They buy and sell smartphones, participate in trade-in programs, and even host parties in their Bling Lounge. How so? They cater to customers who can "bling" out their cell phone cases on-site during birthday and bachelorette parties. Now that's thinking outside the box.



Sheetal Soni, Mobile Bling Franchise Marketing Manger, said of the low-cost franchise opportunity, "A store can be open with as little as $50,000 for the build-out, inventory, and supplies. Entrepreneurs can open either a brick and mortar store or a kiosk with our model. For convenience, we provide tiered packaging dependent on which option our partners choose. It's a phenomenal set up we're proud of because it works so well."



With every franchise, Mobile Bling offers three weeks of training as well as the following:



Subject Matter Experts to provide continued training, learning, and development

Discovery Day and face-to-face meeting with Mobile Bling CEO

Assistance in identifying an ideal store location

Marketing and Grand Opening guidance

Website integration

Brand loyalty that attracts customers

Help with hiring staff

Low royalty fees

Designated vendors with pre-negotiated pricing



For more information about franchising visit http://www.mobileblingfranchise.com.



About Mobile Bling

Based in Charlotte, North Carolina, Mobile Bling is a DBA of CompTechWare, LLC founded in 2016. Mobile Bling, provides the marketplace with affordable computer, tablet, and cell phone repair services. Smartphone brands serviced are Apple, Samsung, LG, HTC, Google and more. iPad and tablet repair brands include Apple, Samsung, and Google. Mp3 player and game console repairs are available as well.



Contact:

Sheetal Soni

Franchise Marketing Manager, Mobile Bling

franchise@shopmobilebling.com

704-708-6712



Location Information:

3022 Weddington Road, Suite 200

Matthews, North Carolina



Websites:

http://www.shopmobilebling.com

http://www.mobileblingfranchise.com



Social Media:

http://instagram.com/Mobile_bling

http://www.facebook.com/mobileblingclt