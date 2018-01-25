Dubai, UAE -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/25/2018 --SNS Telecom & IT's latest report package indicates that the mobile core, IMS/VoLTE and RAN segments will account for approximately 40% of all service provider SDN (Software Defined Networking) and NFV (Network Functions Virtualization) spending by the end of 2020.



Service providers continue to face increasing CapEx and OpEx burdens, amid growing requirements for high-speed mobile broadband services. By eliminating reliance on expensive proprietary hardware platforms, NFV (Network Functions Virtualization) and SDN (Software Defined Networking) promise to reduce service provider CapEx. In addition, both technologies can significantly slash OpEx due to a reduction in physical space, labor and power consumption.



Driven by the promise of TCO (Total Cost of Ownership) reduction, mobile operators are aggressively jumping on the NFV and SDN bandwagon, targeting deployments across a multitude of areas. SNS Telecom & IT estimates that NFV and SDN investments in service provider networks – both mobile and fixed-line – will account for nearly $22 Billion by the end of 2020. Approximately 40% of these investments will be directed towards the mobile core, IMS/VoLTE and RAN segments of mobile operator networks.



Spanning over 2,000 pages, the "NFV, SDN & Wireless Network Infrastructure Market: 2017 – 2030 – Opportunities, Challenges, Strategies and Forecasts" report package encompasses three comprehensive reports covering NFV, SDN, conventional 2G, 3G, 4G & 5G wireless network infrastructure, and HetNet (Heterogeneous Network) infrastructure:



The SDN, NFV & Network Virtualization Ecosystem: 2017 – 2030 – Opportunities, Challenges, Strategies & Forecasts



The Wireless Network Infrastructure Ecosystem: 2017 – 2030 – Macrocell RAN, Small Cells, C-RAN, RRH, DAS, Carrier Wi-Fi, Mobile Core, Backhaul & Fronthaul



The HetNet Ecosystem (Small Cells, Carrier Wi-Fi, C-RAN & DAS): 2017 – 2030 – Opportunities, Challenges, Strategies & Forecasts



This report package provides an in-depth assessment of NFV, SDN, network virtualization, 2G, 3G, 4G & 5G wireless network infrastructure and HetNet gear. Besides analyzing enabling technologies, key trends, market drivers, challenges, use cases, mobile operator case studies, regional CapEx commitments, regulatory landscape, standardization, opportunities, future roadmap, value chain, ecosystem player profiles and strategies, the report package also presents revenue and unit shipment forecasts for multiple submarkets.



The report package will be of value to current and future potential investors into the NFV, SDN and wireless network markets, as well as enabling technology providers, network infrastructure vendors, mobile operators and other ecosystem players who wish to broaden their knowledge of the ecosystem.



For further information concerning the SNS Telecom & IT publication "The NFV, SDN & Wireless Network Infrastructure Market: 2017 – 2030 – Opportunities, Challenges, Strategies and Forecasts" please visit: http://www.snstelecom.com/the-nfv-sdn-wireless-network-infrastructure-market.



For a sample please contact:

Email: info@snstelecom.com



If you are interested in a more detailed overview of this report, please send an e-mail to info@snstelecom.com.



About SNS Telecom & IT

Part of the SNS Worldwide group, SNS Telecom & IT is a global market intelligence and consulting firm with a primary focus on the telecommunications and information technology industries. Developed by in-house subject matter experts, our market intelligence and research reports provide unique insights on both established and emerging technologies. Our areas of coverage include but are not limited to wireless networks, 5G, LTE, SDN (Software Defined Networking), NFV (Network Functions Virtualization), IoT (Internet of Things), critical communications, big data, smart cities, smart homes, consumer electronics, wearable technologies, and vertical applications.



CONTACT:

James Bennett

j.bennett@snstelecom.com

+971 56 759 0723