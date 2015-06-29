Chennai, Tamil Nadu -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/29/2015 --A(P)ertain offering a Mobile Customer Engagement Platform, has received the GMASA 2015 award for the "Most Promising SDK of the Year"; top award in the Mobile App SDK of the year category. Presented on May 29, 2015 at the ITC Grand Chola Hotel, Chennai, GMASA honor the achievement of global Mobile Apps developers for their innovative and path breaking mobile apps and SDKs under various categories. A(P)ertain exhibition at GMASA, is covered here



A(P)ertain is the only SDK developer to bag this top award within 1 year of its product launch. Nominated under the SDK category along with 100s of applicants, A(P)ertain has received this honor for its uniquely packaged SDK that offers Mobile App developers with inbuilt features such as :



SMART Rating Prompts | In-App Support | Push Notifications | App Analytics | In-App Surveys | Pertain Engine and more….

The award was received by A(P)ertain Founder and Director Mr. Jayavasanthan J on behalf of his entire team. Jay mentioned "It's an Honor and a Privilege; we are very excited and wish a warm Thank you to GMASA, Jury and Audience for this honor. This is a great milestone. A(P)ertain is an effort to bring to Global Mobile App developer community, a Mobile Customer Engagement Platform that drives Customer Engagement and help new & existing apps gain and engage its users by offering great CUSTOMER EXPERIENCE. This is very well received by the Mobile Apps developer community. We are happy to receive this award and promise to continue to deliver quality and innovation to our customers across the globe."



About A(P)ertain

Founded in 2014, A(P)ertain is a Mobile Customer Engagement Platform for Mobile APPs. Headquartered in Chennai (India), A(P)ertain mission is to offer Mobile Customer Engagement Platform for all kind of Mobile Apps that drives Customer Engagement and Experience. A(P)ertain targeted Indian Mobile Apps developer community now targeting the global market. For more details on A(P)ertain, please visit the website http://www.apertain.com | Email : sales@apertain.com | Ph : +91 44 4350 7253 | @APertainSDK | facebook.com/APertain |