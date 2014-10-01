SmartRecruiters Honored with Three W3 Awards

San Francisco, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/01/2014 --SmartRecruiters, the company that empowers the new way of hiring, has been awarded three W3 Awards, including both a gold and a silver for its mobile hiring application and a silver for its corporate blog.



The W3 Awards honors excellence on the Web, and recognizes the creative and marketing professionals behind award-winning sites, videos and marketing programs. The awards are sponsored and judged by the Academy of Interactive and Visual Arts, an invitation-only body consisting of top-tier professionals from acclaimed media, interactive, advertising and marketing firms. In its ninth year, the W3 Awards received over 4,000 entries.



“We are honored to be recognized by the W3 Awards for our ongoing commitment to infuse collaboration, creativity and innovation in the way we build our recruiting software solutions,” said Jerome Ternynck, CEO and founder of SmartRecruiters. “Our goal is to make the hiring process seamless and our mobile hiring app was designed with convenience and simplicity in mind. In addition, as we gain industry leadership, more of our audience looks to us for hiring and recruiting thought leadership. Our blog is a place for that engagement and we will continue to make it a useful resource destination.”



“We were once again amazed with the high level of execution and creativity represented within this year’s group of entrants. Our winners continue to find innovation and forward-thinking ways to push the boundaries of creativity in web design,” said Linda Day, the director of the Academy of Interactive and Visual Arts. “On behalf of the entire Academy, a huge congratulations to this year’s winners for their dedication and commitment to excellence on the Web – job well done!”



The SmartRecruiters mobile app gives recruiters and hiring teams the ability to take the recruiting process on the go, to better engage top talent in real-time and make faster, better hires. The company recently launched the next generation of its cloud hiring platform, the only collaborative one-stop shop with everything hiring teams need to source and engage the right talent while delighting candidates throughout the entire process. The platform delivers built-in social referrals, a people and mobile-centric user interface, candidate pipeline and sourcing analytics and a robust open API – all imagined for a world where employees love to use their company’s hiring solution and candidates enjoy applying for jobs. The SmartRecruiters mobile app received a gold in the mobile applications category for business and a silver in the mobile application category for productivity.



The SmartRecruiters blog is a collaborative media platform that provides insights into hiring and recruiting best practices from experts at SmartRecruiters, their client organizations, industry leaders, and top news outlets such as Forbes, The Huffington Post and Associated Press. To date, the SmartRecruiters Blog has published 750+ original blog posts by 225+ authors, garnering 2.5+ million page views. The blog received a silver in the company website – business blog category.



About SmartRecruiters

SmartRecruiters empowers a new way of hiring with a one-stop shop cloud platform that makes it possible for smart businesses to find and hire great people. The centralized workspace spans the entire recruiting process, including deep integration of a marketplace where a company's best recruitment partners are never more than a few clicks away. SmartRecruiters delivers a collaborative experience for hiring teams where they can successfully discover, engage and close top talent. Unlike traditional outdated systems, SmartRecruiters' candidate-first approach ensures the right people stay connected with companies and choose to not opt out. More than 70,000 companies including 1-800-FLOWERS, Associated Materials, Goodwill, NAPA Auto Parts, NewsCred and The Onion rely on SmartRecruiters to hire enough of the right people fast enough to support their business goals. Founded in 2010, SmartRecruiters is backed by Mayfield and Rembrandt Ventures and is based in San Francisco, CA. To learn more, visit www.smartrecruiters.com.



