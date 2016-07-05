MobileHero Is a New Platform Disrupting the Task Economy with on-Demand Jobs and Work

Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/05/2016 --MobileHero, an all disruptive app and platform providing on-demand help with tasks and jobs, is live on three different crowdfunding platforms and raising funds to bring the bring the project to life.



MobileHero App is a local mobile marketplace where employers and employees are able to find each other via a mobile application. Users name the task they need done and the price they are willing to pay, and on the other side there is the hero or earner who comes through to save the day with either a product, service or good. This includes over 60 categories from dish washing, mounting a TV, walking dog, getting a cab, getting someone to run to the store for employers and more



"With the advances of geo-location and other things I have been working on I figured everyone should get a chance to work, make money and feed their families. Everyone has some skill whether its painting, singing, cooking or even lifting heavy things up and with this application I wanted to give one side the chance to earn money and the other side (for a person who might be poor on time) to order what they need," says founder and CEO Aleksandr Davydov, "We call these heroes Spenders and Earners. I started investing everything I had saved to develop it and started raising funds to commission a research of the marketplace."



With the advancement of geo-location and the proliferation of apps, MobileHero has created a system that created an instant on-demand platform that helps both sides of the marketplace. MobileHero uses all major credit cards, bitcoin, and PayPal, to ensure the earner gets paid immediately after completing the job.



MobileHero intends on keeping the fees low for all people trying to make money and is giving them the convenience of doing on in their own time for their own pricing. Business owners can even market their businesses locally for absolutely free. MobileHero's development team has over 80 upgrades planned for the next eight months including a web portal for international tasks.



"When we were trying to raise funds we were being compared to TaskRabbit and handy which is a wonderful compliment but MobileHero offers over 56 categories plus a custom category option to open Pandora's box. Any person with any skill or service can post it and we charge only half the pric of our so called competitors," adds Davydov, "MobileHero also decided to take the instant approach as opposed to scheduling appointments. Whatever you need. Whenever you need it. Wherever you need it."



MobileHero is currently live and available to support on three different crowdfunding platforms:



Kickstarter: http://kck.st/29a3n13

Indiegogo: http://bit.ly/29fTL7D

GoFundMe: https://www.gofundme.com/2c9jwjg



About MobileHero

For more information on Mobile Hero please visit https://www.mobileheroapp.com/