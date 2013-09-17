Mobile/HTML5 FlipBooks Now Supported by eFlip Standard

GuangZhou, Guangdong -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/17/2013 --With eFlip Standard, digital publishers can now create mobile flipbooks in HTML5 format, allowing them to create e-books for any kind of mobile device. Users can create a flipbook in HTML5 format at the click of a button, enabling them to reach customers in the mobile market. Flash is expected to diminish in popularity over the next few years; as the new web format takes over, publishers can take advantage as it becomes the main trend.



The company’s software team is constantly working to improve eFlip Standard. Conversion to HTML5 format is provided in the latest version of the software, enabling users to create an even better flipbook readable by more people. This enables them to make more information available to more readers, as most now turn to mobile devices to get their information. Users can also sell their digital publications to a wider audience, increasing profits and growing their business.



With HTML5, flipbooks can now be read on devices such as iPads and iPhones, as well as BlackBerry and Android smart phones. The same files, such as PDF, Microsoft Office, and OpenOffice, can be converted to flipbook format, with all text, images, tables, and general layout preserved. Users can also add content such as links, sound, icons, templates, scenes, and more. A great tool for producing online publications is provided by eFlip Standard.



Users can also merge multiple PDF pages into a single flipbook, record audio, and add password security so only authorized readers can see the e-book. An app creator, BookCase tool for building a library, and web analytics support are included as well. All of these add to the convenience which includes the ability to publish in HTML5, expanding the possibilities for distributing each type of e-book.



The software can be used to designed e-books, magazines, brochures, catalogs, newsletters, presentations, photo albums, and much more. Just about any type of information can be incorporated, highlighting the importance of being able to distribute the finished product anywhere. For more information on eFlip Standard, go to http://www.pageflippdf.com/pageflip-pdf-to-flash/.



About eFlip Co. Ltd.

Established in 2009, China and Hong Kong based eFlip Co. Ltd. specializes in creating PC and Mac software utilities. It provides highly functional and affordable tools, in comparison to its competitors, and provides software users with a chance to easily create visually stimulating digital publications. The company is certified as a National High-Tech Enterprise in China, where it is also recognized as a leading consumer software provider.