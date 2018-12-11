Mobility Just Got Easier for Seniors Shopping at GoldenCareHQ.com

Hurst, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/11/2018 --Kathie is excited to be able to announce the launch of her new website, https://GoldenCareHQ.com. This website offers seniors all of the quality products they need to get around independently and live comfortably. Mobility is easier than ever with the incredible array of products offered on the website, including rollators, walkers and wheelchairs with a huge variety of helpful features. Customers shopping for products that will help with their safety and stability at home and while traveling can shop safety products for each room in the house and for cars, like grab bars, transfer chairs and benches and more. In addition to all these great options, seniors can also shop a wide range of products for incontinence, including adult underwear, shaped pads, under pads and more.



As a disabled senior herself, Kathie is an expert in the unique needs of seniors in everyday life. Whether customers are searching for products to assist with mobility, incontinence or convenience, GoldenCareHQ.com offers a huge range of quality products at affordable prices. Kathie knows first-hand how difficult it can for seniors to find the products they need, and she launched the website in December 2018 to provide a hassle-free, one-stop shop for her customers.



Customers visiting GoldenCareHQ.com will discover a user-friendly website where all of the products they need are just a click away. The products and categories on the website will continue to expand, including whole new categories like assisted-dressing apparel for men and women and more.



In conjunction with the main website, Kathie has also launched a new blog at https://GoldenCareBlog.com. This blog offers customers more information, including posts with helpful reviews, additional product details and more.



About GoldenCareHQ.com

As a division of KAV Progressive Marketing, LLC, GoldenCareHQ.com is owned and operated by Kathie, a web entrepreneur and disabled senior.



Kathie Vest

https://GoldenCareHQ.com