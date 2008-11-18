Mobility Rental Service Joins Scootaround National Network

Orlando, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/18/2008 --Scootaround Inc., North America's largest mobility rentals company and Mobility Rental Service, who specialize in traveling mobility rental fleets, today announced that they have signed an agreement to join forces. The resulting merger will create the nation's largest traveling fleet of scooters and wheelchairs and enable Scootaround to increase its nationwide coverage for all types of conventions, meetings and other large events.



With this merger, Scootaround Inc. will absorb all events and entities previously operated by Mobility Rental Service. The collaboration brings together two of the industry's best, and strengthens Scootaround's lead in the assisted travel market. Sue Kelly, President of Mobility Rental Service, will manage Scootaround's fleet operations based out of Las Vegas, Nevada.



"Both companies share a common goal of providing travelers with practical, reliable mobility solutions designed to make their travel plans successful," says Scootaround President and COO, Kerry Renaud. "We've known Sue Kelly for a number of years and look forward to adding her world class acumen to the Scootaround Team. Our collaboration enhances our services and benefits both the disabled attendee and the event organizer by providing more resources and equipment availability for multiple events in different cities."



Scootaround has been providing a suite of Special Needs Services for the convention industry for nearly a decade. Their "Total Mobility Management" program helps facilities take their service to the next level by providing the easiest, most professional way of managing attendee mobility. Scootaround is the exclusive provider at North America's three largest convention facilities including Chicago's McCormick Place, Orlando's Orange County Convention Center and The Las Vegas Convention Center.



"Joining the Scootaround organization is not only exciting for me but also timely for my existing customers. They will continue to enjoy the great service they have come to expect and Scootaround can accelerate its growth, provide more equipment and increase its support services for rentals, sales and service." says Sue Kelly. "Scootaround is projected to serve shows and events that represent more than 20 million attendees in 2009. I'm very pleased to be a part of the team and look forward to the wonderful work ahead."



Scootaround will continue to provide services to a wide variety of events that range in size from 5,000 to 250,000 attendees. Among Scootaround's current portfolio of managed events are the Foodlion AutoFair and Turkey Run at the Charlotte and Daytona Motor Speedways respectively, and the Houston Quilt Festival held at the George R. Brown Convention Center in Houston, TX. These three events alone boast an aggregate attendance of more than half a million attendees.



About Scootaround Inc. - http://www.scootaround.com

Since 1997, Scootaround Inc. has been North America's only nationwide mobility equipment company, providing scooter and wheelchair rentals and sales to all customer types from individual travelers through to Fortune 500 companies. They also provide mobility enhancement services for conventions and tradeshows through fleet rentals and onsite-programs. Scootaround is a proud sponsor of the Society for Accessible Travel & Hospitality (SATH) and an accredited member of both the ARA and CRA Rental Associations.