Mobilunity Has Been Named a Global Leader Among It and Business Service Companies in the Annual Clutch Report

Kyiv, Ukraine -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/04/2018 --Mobilunity, a global provider of Ukrainian based, dedicated development teams, is thrilled to announce that it has been recognized as a Global Leader in Clutch.co's 2018 Annual report on the top IT and business services companies.



Clutch.co is an independent Washington DC based research company, that has been recognized as a leading B2B ratings and review firm. Offering reviews of leading IT, and business service companies, using data driven analysis, its main goal is to connect Businesses with proven and verifiable service providers.



This year's report recognizes 250+ companies, across various categories, based on their proven ability to deliver, and the consistency of their customers' reviews.



The Mobilunity team believes that its dedication to both building relationships around transparency, sustainability and most importantly results, is what led to the company's inclusion on the list. Additionally Mobilunity has been listed as one of the top companies in Clutch's Staff Augmentation category.



"We know that our clients are looking for tech-savvy talents to match their professional needs and fulfil their business goals. Clutch provides them with the best service description based on real feedback and reviews. It is so exciting to find Mobilunity among the top IT business service companies, as it proves the value of our commitment to flexible approaches, and client-centered services ,and gives us motivation for constant improvement!" - commented Cyril Samovskiy, CEO at Mobilunity.



About Mobilunity

Mobilunity is a global provider of Ukrainian based, dedicated development teams. We believe that the key to any successful endeavour lies in the people that commit themselves to it. Therefore, we leverage the relationships that we have locally, to unite companies from around the world, with the very best in Ukrainian development. All done by investing in people, ensuring employee retention, effective teamwork and advanced performance.



At the core of our business lies what we call the 3Rs of Nearshoring. Relationships, Recruitment, and Retention.



For more information please visit https://mobilunity.com/



About Clutch

A B2B ratings and reviews firm in the heart of Washington, D.C., Clutch connects businesses with the best-fit agencies or consultants they need to tackle their next big business challenge. Clutch covers hundreds of different services from IT to advertising and marketing, and ranks service providers based on a range of factors including past clients and experience, verified client reviews, and market presence.



Visit https://clutch.co/ to learn more.