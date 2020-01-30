Kyiv, Ukraine -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/30/2020 --Mobilunity, a global provider of Ukrainian based, dedicated development teams, is honored to once again and for the 2nd year in a row, be named as a Worldwide Leader in the IT Services Industry in Clutch.co 2019 Global Leaders Awards!



Clutch.co is an independent Washington DC based research company, that has been recognized as a leading B2B ratings and review firm. Clutch ranked companies based on verified client reviews, many of which are collected through in-depth phone interviews. Clutch also analyzes companies' market presence and ability to produce results to rank its Global Leaders. This year's report recognized 105 companies across various categories, based on their proven ability to deliver, and the consistency of their clients' reviews.



The Mobilunity team believes that its dedication to both building relationships around transparency, talented developers, consistency, and most importantly results, were among the leading factors in receiving the award for the 2nd year in the row. Mobilunity thanks all their clients and partners, who recognized the high quality of their services and the unique relationship they aim to develop with every client!



"All the credit for this honor goes to our talented staff, our thoughtful clients and the Clutch team for providing a platform that makes sure that client feedback is valued and heard. We understand that the relationships we build are the key to our success, and that we cannot create those relationships without a commitment to excellence, from both the Mobilunity staff, and our clients who work with us to make their business goals a reality" - commented Alfonsine Williams, Director of Business Development at Mobilunity.



Mobilunity is a global provider of Ukrainian based, dedicated development teams. Their software development teams become a natural extension or a fully functional nearshoring R&D of the clients' dev department. With access to over 150,000 engineers in Ukraine, Mobilunity successfully builds remote development teams for clients across various industries carefully matching experience and skills of engineers to the needs of each client. Since 2010 Mobilunity helped clients from Switzerland, Israel, Germany, Denmark, France, UK, Canada, USA, and Japan extend their technical expertise with dedicated developers from Ukraine.



Clutch is the leader in connecting global service providers with corporate buyers from around the world. The ratings and reviews platform publishes the most extensive and referenced client reviews in the B2B services market. Clutch has grown by 50% or more every year throughout the past five years and is ranked #412 in Inc.'s 2018 and #773 in Inc.'s 2019 list of the fastest-growing private companies in the U.S. and #27 in LinkedIn's list of the top 50 startups.



