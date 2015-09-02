Eindhoven, North Brabant -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/02/2015 --Mobirise, maker of web design software, announced today that version 1.8 of its Mobirise Website Builder is compatible with Android devices. Until now, the company's tools were available for Windows and Apple Macintosh computers. Now, users can develop on the free website maker on Android devices.



"We got a lot of feedback from users that they wanted a website builder they operate while they were on the move," said Jorgen Baart, Product Manager with Mobirise. "It makes sense. The whole computing world has gone mobile. This applies to creation as well as consumption of content."



As detailed on mobirise.com, the new version of the tool enables the creation of websites that are mobile-friendly "out-of-box." The tool lets users choose from a large selection of ready-made blocks, including full-sceen intro pages, parallax and video backgrounds, "hamburger" mobile navigation, sticky header and more.



Google favors mobile-friendly websites. Indeed, sites created with Mobirise app are 100% mobile-friendly according the mobile Google test. Websites built on Mobirise can be hosted anywhere. Mobirise does not limit users to a single platform, enabling users to publish website to a local disk, upload using built-in FTP client or host on Amazon S3, Google Drive, Github or any other provider. Mobirise is free and can be used personal and commercial websites without restrictions.



User experience has proven highly positive, with one customer writing a review that stated, "Amazing starting point for beginners and also very useful for more advanced web designers in need for a basic layout to build on. I actually used a layout entirely based on Mobirise as a base for my web app! Awesome tool!" Another user noted, "Sweet and simple to use, can be a complete solution or starting point. Blows other website builders out of the workspace…"



For more information, visit http://mobirise.com



To download the Android version, visit Google Play:

https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.mobirise.mobirise



Additional Links:

https://twitter.com/mobirise

https://www.facebook.com/pages/Mobirise/1616226671953247

http://www.youtube.com/c/Mobirise